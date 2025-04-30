Left Menu

Progress in U.S.-India Tariff Talks Amid Trump's Diplomatic Plans

U.S. President Donald Trump announced positive progress in tariff discussions with India, expressing optimism for reaching a deal. Additionally, he revealed intentions to visit Africa and engage with Australian officials on separate occasions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced that negotiations with India regarding tariffs are progressing well, and he expressed confidence in finalizing an agreement soon.

During a briefing outside the White House, Trump shared plans to visit Africa as part of his diplomatic agenda.

Furthermore, he mentioned upcoming discussions with officials in Australia to address various issues of mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

