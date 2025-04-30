Canadian Political Shakeup: Liberals Fall Short Amid US Tensions
Mark Carney's Liberals narrowly missed a majority in Canada's election, prompting a need for coalition with smaller parties. The unexpected result follows tensions with the US and a backlash against populist rhetoric. Electoral participation hit a high, reflecting significant public engagement. Carney now faces economic challenges exacerbated by US relations.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals fell short of an outright majority in Parliament after a surprising comeback victory. The election result is seen as a rebuke to the policies of US President Donald Trump.
With Elections Canada processing nearly all ballots, the Liberals may need to align with another smaller party to pass crucial legislation. While the party is likely to find the required support, it remains unclear if it will come from the progressive party or the separatist Bloc Quebecois.
Carney's rival, Pierre Poilievre, who once seemed poised for prime minister, was ousted following Trump's incendiary trade policies against Canada. Poilievre, heavily influenced by Trump's campaign style, found his 'Canada First' promise falling flat with voters, adding to his party's defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Strategic Shift: From Trade War Walls to Global Handshakes
Pharmaceutical Giants Caught in U.S.-China Trade War Turmoil
White House Weighs Relief for Struggling Farmers Amid Trade War
China's Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Tensions
Eurozone Bonds Shine Amid Global Trade War Tensions