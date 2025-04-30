Canadian Political Shakeup: Liberals Fall Short Amid US Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals fell short of an outright majority in Parliament after a surprising comeback victory. The election result is seen as a rebuke to the policies of US President Donald Trump.

With Elections Canada processing nearly all ballots, the Liberals may need to align with another smaller party to pass crucial legislation. While the party is likely to find the required support, it remains unclear if it will come from the progressive party or the separatist Bloc Quebecois.

Carney's rival, Pierre Poilievre, who once seemed poised for prime minister, was ousted following Trump's incendiary trade policies against Canada. Poilievre, heavily influenced by Trump's campaign style, found his 'Canada First' promise falling flat with voters, adding to his party's defeat.

