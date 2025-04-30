Left Menu

Controversial Hoarding Sparks Political Row: Meghwal Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav for Ambedkar Comparison

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized Akhilesh Yadav for a controversial hoarding comparing him to Babasaheb Ambedkar, labeling it as disrespectful. Meghwal argued Yadav's alliance with Congress and family-led political stance contradicts Ambedkar’s ideologies, further pointing to alleged caste-based demotions during Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, condemning a provocative hoarding that juxtaposes Yadav with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Labeling it as an affront to the constitution's architect, Meghwal emphasized that Yadav's alliance with the Congress conflicts with Ambedkar's principles, given Congress's historical opposition in the 1952 elections against Ambedkar.

Highlighting further discord, Meghwal reminded the public of Rajiv Gandhi's opposition to OBC reservations and accused the Samajwadi Party of caste-based discrimination during Yadav's administration.

