Tamil Minority Protest Targets Pakistan Over Pahalgam Attack

On Wednesday, a political group representing minority Tamils in Sri Lanka organized a protest outside the Pakistani High Commission. The demonstration was sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which resulted in the death of 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

The protest, orchestrated by the 'Our Generation Party,' featured placards demanding that Pakistan halt state-sponsored terrorism. The group called on Pakistan to actively contribute to regional peace as tensions continue to simmer.

The party's President, Sidambaram Karunanithi, announced intentions to register as an official political entity, signaling aspirations to contest all upcoming elections. This move is seen as a strategic effort to amplify their political voice amidst ongoing security concerns following the deadliest attack since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

