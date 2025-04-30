Left Menu

PM Modi Empowers Armed Forces with Full Autonomy After Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted full operational freedom to the Indian Armed Forces following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead. The decision underscores India's resolve against terrorism, as Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlights PM Modi's unwavering commitment to prioritizing national and victim justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:38 IST
PM Modi Empowers Armed Forces with Full Autonomy After Pahalgam Attack
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reasserted India's commitment to combatting terrorism by granting complete operational autonomy to the country's armed forces. This move came after a high-profile meeting involving Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Staff, and service chiefs, all convened by the Prime Minister.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the significant departure from past governmental practices, comparing it to the 1962 conflict where the Indian Air Force was restrained by Pandit Nehru. Chandrasekhar praised PM Modi's decisive action, stressing that the military is now fully empowered to decide the crucial details of any retaliatory response to Pakistan's aggression.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also attended the meeting, highlighting the severity of the situation. Government insiders revealed that the Prime Minister has absolute faith in the armed forces' professional capabilities, allowing them to choose the response's mode, targets, and timing freely. This strategic endorsement follows meetings between the Defence Minister and PM Modi, reflecting the government's stance that the architects of the Pahalgam attack will face dire consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025