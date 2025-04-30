PM Modi Empowers Armed Forces with Full Autonomy After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reasserted India's commitment to combatting terrorism by granting complete operational autonomy to the country's armed forces. This move came after a high-profile meeting involving Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Staff, and service chiefs, all convened by the Prime Minister.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the significant departure from past governmental practices, comparing it to the 1962 conflict where the Indian Air Force was restrained by Pandit Nehru. Chandrasekhar praised PM Modi's decisive action, stressing that the military is now fully empowered to decide the crucial details of any retaliatory response to Pakistan's aggression.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also attended the meeting, highlighting the severity of the situation. Government insiders revealed that the Prime Minister has absolute faith in the armed forces' professional capabilities, allowing them to choose the response's mode, targets, and timing freely. This strategic endorsement follows meetings between the Defence Minister and PM Modi, reflecting the government's stance that the architects of the Pahalgam attack will face dire consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)