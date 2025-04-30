India's New Caste Census: A Political Game-Changer

The Indian government announced on Wednesday its decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, a move hailed as a triumph by opposition parties. These parties, long-time advocates of such a measure, view it as addressing the longstanding demands of social justice and representation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed approval, citing it as a delayed but welcome acknowledgment of social equity. However, he emphasized the need for transparency and proper funding for the exercise. The announcement comes ahead of crucial Bihar elections, where caste dynamics often shape political outcomes.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders allege the government's decision is driven by electoral calculations. Despite accusations of political maneuvering, many insist that comprehensive caste data is essential for equitable development planning. States like Bihar have already conducted their own surveys, setting a precedent for this national initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)