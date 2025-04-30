Left Menu

India's New Caste Census: A Political Game-Changer

The Indian government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census, a victory claimed by opposition parties that have long advocated for it. The decision is seen as politically motivated, with the upcoming Bihar elections highlighting the caste dynamics crucial to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:49 IST
India's New Caste Census: A Political Game-Changer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government announced on Wednesday its decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, a move hailed as a triumph by opposition parties. These parties, long-time advocates of such a measure, view it as addressing the longstanding demands of social justice and representation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed approval, citing it as a delayed but welcome acknowledgment of social equity. However, he emphasized the need for transparency and proper funding for the exercise. The announcement comes ahead of crucial Bihar elections, where caste dynamics often shape political outcomes.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders allege the government's decision is driven by electoral calculations. Despite accusations of political maneuvering, many insist that comprehensive caste data is essential for equitable development planning. States like Bihar have already conducted their own surveys, setting a precedent for this national initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025