Rahul Gandhi Applauds Caste Enumeration in Census: A Step Forward
Rahul Gandhi praised the government's inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, stressing the need for a timeline. Emphasizing transparency, he pointed to Telangana as a model and demanded the removal of the 50% reservation cap, urging census funding. Opposition parties, led by Congress, prioritize a nationwide caste count.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, expressed support for the government's unexpected move to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. After years of opposition, this decision marks a significant policy change.
Gandhi emphasized the need for a clear timeline for implementation, stressing transparency in the process. He highlighted Telangana as a model for conducting such a census and called for the removal of the 50% cap on reservations, suggesting that funds should be allocated specifically for this purpose.
Opposition parties, including Congress, have consistently advocated for a nationwide caste census, a major electoral issue. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that while the central government will handle the census, some states have conducted non-transparent surveys, causing societal doubts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
