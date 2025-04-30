Caste Census: A Triumphant Step for Social Justice

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has hailed the Centre's decision to conduct a caste-based census as a significant win for the united strength of the PDA and the INDIA bloc. He claims it marks an essential step toward achieving social justice for backward and minority communities.

Taking to social media platform X, Yadav highlighted the decision as a response to collective pressure on the BJP government. He emphasized the necessity for an accurate and honest census to ensure fair distribution of resources based on caste demographics, thus addressing historical inequities.

The announcement follows Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's declaration on including caste data in the census. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national census aims to shed light on caste compositions to inform equitable policy-making in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)