Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice for Pahalgam Attack Victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He expressed the opposition's demand for a special parliamentary session to ensure justice for those affected.

Gandhi emphasized the need for strict measures against the terrorists, confirming the opposition's support for the government in this endeavor. While visiting the family from Amethi, Gandhi showed solidarity and shared his personal experiences of loss.

During his visit, Gandhi learned from Shubham's wife, Ashanya, about the tragic events during the attack. She recounted the horrific experience, and the family's plea for martyr status for Shubham resonates with Gandhi's overarching message of ensuring justice.

