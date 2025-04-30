Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Firm Action After Pahalgam Attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands decisive action from Prime Minister Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack. Gandhi emphasizes that the government has full opposition support. He met the victims' families, advocating for them to receive martyr status, and calls for a special parliamentary session.

Updated: 30-04-2025 21:30 IST
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for strong action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives. Addressing media at the AICC headquarters, Gandhi stressed the urgency for decisive government measures.

Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, asserted that those responsible for the attack must be held accountable. He emphasized that the government has the opposition's full backing to take clear and strong action against the perpetrators.

Meeting with victims' families, Gandhi advocated for granting them martyr status and expressed support for a special parliamentary session. He has conveyed these sentiments to Prime Minister Modi in writing, alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

