In a recent forum held in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism regarding the future of Russia's diplomatic ties with European countries. He stated that many in Europe agree with Russia on certain key issues and envisioned a positive future of collaboration.

Putin's comments suggest a potential thaw in relations which have been strained over geopolitical tensions in recent years. He emphasized a shared outlook with some European factions that could pave the way for improved partnerships.

The President's remarks indicate an opening for diplomatic dialogue, offering a more hopeful perspective on regional cooperation amid existing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)