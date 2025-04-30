Kerala CM Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Unity Against Terrorism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, referring to it as a challenge to humanity and urging the central government to deliver a 'befitting reply' to the atrocious act.

Addressing the press, Vijayan emphasized the universal desire for peace and security among people irrespective of caste, religion, or nationality, and expressed concerns over the threat posed by terrorism and communalism.

He paid tribute to the victims, notably recalling the bravery of Arathi Ramachandran from Kerala, and articulated a call for collective resistance against terrorism, while also paying tribute to Pope Francis for his advocacy for global peace and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)