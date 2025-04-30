Supreme Court Weighs Breakthrough Case on Religious Charter Schools

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices expressed support on Wednesday for an initiative to create the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma, amidst ongoing debates over religious freedoms and the separation of church and state.

Organized by two Catholic dioceses, the proposed school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, aims to integrate religion into its curriculum, sparking legal challenges over its constitutionality under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. The state's top court previously blocked its establishment, labeling it a governmental entity.

While the Republican-backed initiative has garnered support, opposition remains strong from the state's attorney general, pointing to concerns over public funding of religious institutions. The Supreme Court's decision on this major educational case is anticipated in June, potentially setting new precedents for religious liberty in the U.S.

