Trump's Economic Gamble: Navigating Tariffs and Recession Fears
President Donald Trump struggled to convey a unified message about the U.S. economy's first-quarter contraction amid tariffs and economic uncertainties. As fears of a recession grow, Democrats blame Trump for economic challenges. Officials and economists remain divided on the causes and future outlook of the economy.
President Trump faces challenges as the U.S. economy contracts in the first quarter, stirring fears of a looming recession. The decline is partly attributed to tariffs impacting international trade and economic sentiment.
During a Cabinet meeting, Trump and his aides offered conflicting explanations for the economic downturn, citing everything from imports to government spending. Meanwhile, Democrats criticize Trump's handling, asserting that the economy's woes are rooted in his administration's policies.
Some economists predict a recession unless tariffs are quickly reversed, attributing the economic slowdown to policy-related factors. Amidst investor concerns, Trump's approval ratings dip as Americans express growing dissatisfaction with his economic strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
