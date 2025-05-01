Owaisi Leads Symbolic Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi engaged in a symbolic protest by turning off the lights at his home, aligning himself with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Owaisi lauded the success of the protest, emphasizing its message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The AIMPLB has organized future demonstrations, including human chains and round table conferences, to contest the Act, which Owaisi labeled as unconstitutional.

The recent legal developments include the Union Government's preliminary affidavit submitted on April 25 in the Supreme Court, advocating for the dismissal of petitions challenging the Act's constitutional validity. The government argued that the amendments focus solely on regulating secular property management, thus not infringing upon the religious freedoms protected under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. The central government requested the court not halt any provisions of the Act during ongoing legal assessments.

The legislative journey of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill witnessed its passage in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in early April before securing presidential assent on April 5, thus becoming law. Concurrently, Owaisi addressed the recent Pahalgan incident, condemning the attack attributed to Pakistan. He highlighted the tragedy of individuals being targeted based on their religion and confirmed that the AIMPLB paused its protest for three days to express solidarity with the victims.

