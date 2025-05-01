Left Menu

Owaisi Leads Symbolic Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi joined the AIMPLB's protest by turning off lights at his residence, opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Owaisi criticized the Act as unconstitutional and signaled more protests. The government defended the Act, claiming it manages secular property aspects without infringing religious freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:44 IST
Owaisi Leads Symbolic Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi engaged in a symbolic protest by turning off the lights at his home, aligning himself with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Owaisi lauded the success of the protest, emphasizing its message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The AIMPLB has organized future demonstrations, including human chains and round table conferences, to contest the Act, which Owaisi labeled as unconstitutional.

The recent legal developments include the Union Government's preliminary affidavit submitted on April 25 in the Supreme Court, advocating for the dismissal of petitions challenging the Act's constitutional validity. The government argued that the amendments focus solely on regulating secular property management, thus not infringing upon the religious freedoms protected under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. The central government requested the court not halt any provisions of the Act during ongoing legal assessments.

The legislative journey of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill witnessed its passage in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in early April before securing presidential assent on April 5, thus becoming law. Concurrently, Owaisi addressed the recent Pahalgan incident, condemning the attack attributed to Pakistan. He highlighted the tragedy of individuals being targeted based on their religion and confirmed that the AIMPLB paused its protest for three days to express solidarity with the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025