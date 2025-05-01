Left Menu

Heartache at the Border: Abdul Waheed's Last Journey Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Abdul Waheed, a 69-year-old Pakistani, died of cardiac arrest while awaiting repatriation after living in India for 17 years on an expired visa. Amidst heightened tensions following a terror attack, more than 200 Pakistani and Indian nationals crossed borders under strict conditions and emotional circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:16 IST
  • India

In a poignant reminder of the human cost behind diplomatic tensions, a 69-year-old Pakistani national named Abdul Waheed passed away due to cardiac arrest while awaiting repatriation. His story unfolds amidst strained India-Pakistan relations following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.

Abdul Waheed, having resided in India for 17 years, was found with an expired visa, prompting officials to attempt his return to Pakistan. Tragically, he did not live to see that journey completed.

This incident underscores the broader narrative of strained cross-border relations, as 224 individuals crossed the Attari border with efforts heightened by tightened immigration procedures. Simultaneously, the Indian Government's measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, amplify the challenges faced by Pakistani nationals like Waheed and others on short-term visas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

