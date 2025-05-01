Han Duck-soo Steps Up: A New Conservative Hope for South Korea

In a sudden move, South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday, setting the stage for his bid in next month's presidential election.

Addressing the nation through a televised briefing, Han stated his decision to step down was driven by his desire to assume a 'bigger responsibility' for the country's future. His presidential campaign is set to officially launch on Friday.

Initially appointed as the prime minister by the now-removed President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han is quickly rising as a key conservative figure. Amidst political turbulence, he is expected to unify the conservative People Power Party, contesting against the liberal favorite Lee Jae-myung.

(With inputs from agencies.)