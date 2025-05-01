Left Menu

Han Duck-soo Steps Up: A New Conservative Hope for South Korea

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo has resigned to run for the presidency. Appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han emerges as a potential conservative leader amid political shifts. His expected alliance with the People Power Party will challenge liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:59 IST
Han Duck-soo Steps Up: A New Conservative Hope for South Korea
Han Duck-soo
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a sudden move, South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday, setting the stage for his bid in next month's presidential election.

Addressing the nation through a televised briefing, Han stated his decision to step down was driven by his desire to assume a 'bigger responsibility' for the country's future. His presidential campaign is set to officially launch on Friday.

Initially appointed as the prime minister by the now-removed President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han is quickly rising as a key conservative figure. Amidst political turbulence, he is expected to unify the conservative People Power Party, contesting against the liberal favorite Lee Jae-myung.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025