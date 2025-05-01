Han Duck-soo Steps Up: A New Conservative Hope for South Korea
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo has resigned to run for the presidency. Appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han emerges as a potential conservative leader amid political shifts. His expected alliance with the People Power Party will challenge liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung in the upcoming election.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a sudden move, South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday, setting the stage for his bid in next month's presidential election.
Addressing the nation through a televised briefing, Han stated his decision to step down was driven by his desire to assume a 'bigger responsibility' for the country's future. His presidential campaign is set to officially launch on Friday.
Initially appointed as the prime minister by the now-removed President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han is quickly rising as a key conservative figure. Amidst political turbulence, he is expected to unify the conservative People Power Party, contesting against the liberal favorite Lee Jae-myung.

