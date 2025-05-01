Left Menu

Targeted Tragedy: Assassination of Kenyan Lawmaker

Kenyan parliament member Charles Were was assassinated in a targeted and premeditated attack in Nairobi. The shooter, a passenger on a motorcycle, approached Were's vehicle at a traffic light and fired shots before escaping. Were was a member of the opposition ODM party. Political assassinations are rare in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:27 IST
Targeted Tragedy: Assassination of Kenyan Lawmaker
Kenyan policeman Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a chilling incident in Nairobi, Kenyan Member of Parliament Charles Were was shot dead in what police describe as a targeted and premeditated attack. The tragic event unfolded on Wednesday evening, at a busy traffic light on Ngong Road, leaving the nation in shock.

The assailant, a passenger on a motorcycle, pulled alongside Were's vehicle before opening fire. This methodical execution points to a premeditated motive, police have stated. Were's assassination marks a rare occurrence in Kenya, a nation otherwise known for its political stability amidst a tumultuous regional backdrop.

Were, representing the Kasipul constituency and an opposition ODM party member, was praised by Raila Odinga. Odinga, who once contested against William Ruto in 2022, expressed his grief on social media. Despite past election disputes, Odinga and his allies have recently worked together with Ruto to tackle prevailing economic and political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025