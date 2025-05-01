Targeted Tragedy: Assassination of Kenyan Lawmaker
Kenyan parliament member Charles Were was assassinated in a targeted and premeditated attack in Nairobi. The shooter, a passenger on a motorcycle, approached Were's vehicle at a traffic light and fired shots before escaping. Were was a member of the opposition ODM party. Political assassinations are rare in Kenya.
In a chilling incident in Nairobi, Kenyan Member of Parliament Charles Were was shot dead in what police describe as a targeted and premeditated attack. The tragic event unfolded on Wednesday evening, at a busy traffic light on Ngong Road, leaving the nation in shock.
The assailant, a passenger on a motorcycle, pulled alongside Were's vehicle before opening fire. This methodical execution points to a premeditated motive, police have stated. Were's assassination marks a rare occurrence in Kenya, a nation otherwise known for its political stability amidst a tumultuous regional backdrop.
Were, representing the Kasipul constituency and an opposition ODM party member, was praised by Raila Odinga. Odinga, who once contested against William Ruto in 2022, expressed his grief on social media. Despite past election disputes, Odinga and his allies have recently worked together with Ruto to tackle prevailing economic and political issues.
