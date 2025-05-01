Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of Kenyan MP Sparks Political Tension

Kenyan opposition legislator Charles Were was shot dead in Nairobi in a planned attack. President Willian Ruto calls for thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable. Were was aligned with Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement. Political tensions had simmered down following a political pact earlier this year.

  Kenya

In a shocking event that has sent ripples through Kenyan politics, opposition legislator Charles Were was shot dead in Nairobi. Authorities labeled this as a "targeted and premeditated" attack, in which Were's vehicle was approached by a motorcycle taxi, marking it as a ruthless assault.

President Willian Ruto has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need for justice to be served. The slain MP was a key figure in the Orange Democratic Movement, led by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who earlier challenged Ruto in the 2022 general elections.

The country had only recently seen a cooling of political tensions after last year's protests and subsequent appointments of Odinga's party members into the cabinet. This attack threatens to reignite political unrest and disrupt the fragile peace pact established in March this year.

