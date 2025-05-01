Kharge Demands Swift Action on Caste Census Inclusion

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for the allocation of ample funds and a clearly defined timeline to ensure the effective inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming Indian census, as recently announced by the Central government.

Speaking to the media, Kharge criticized the ruling BJP, accusing them of historically opposing caste-related reservations, yet attempting to project themselves as champions of the public interest. He emphasized that Congress and other opposition parties have supported the caste census for years, dismissing BJP's past criticisms as politically motivated.

Kharge highlighted the need for the government to act promptly and transparently, ensuring that sufficient resources are allocated to the census process. He underscored the importance of conducting the survey accurately and efficiently, reflecting the genuine interests and demands of the populace.

