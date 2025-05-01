Left Menu

Kharge Demands Swift Action on Caste Census Inclusion

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pushed for timely and funded implementation of the newly announced caste census in India. He criticized BJP for past reservations on caste census and urged for a clear, well-funded plan. Kharge dismissed political motives, emphasizing genuine public interest in the caste census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for the allocation of ample funds and a clearly defined timeline to ensure the effective inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming Indian census, as recently announced by the Central government.

Speaking to the media, Kharge criticized the ruling BJP, accusing them of historically opposing caste-related reservations, yet attempting to project themselves as champions of the public interest. He emphasized that Congress and other opposition parties have supported the caste census for years, dismissing BJP's past criticisms as politically motivated.

Kharge highlighted the need for the government to act promptly and transparently, ensuring that sufficient resources are allocated to the census process. He underscored the importance of conducting the survey accurately and efficiently, reflecting the genuine interests and demands of the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

