Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's Presidential Ambitions in Jeopardy After Supreme Court Ruling

South Korea's Supreme Court has jeopardized Lee Jae-myung's presidential bid by overturning a previous ruling that had cleared him of election law violations. The decision could undermine Lee’s credibility and disqualify him from running if finalized. Meanwhile, acting leader Han Duck-soo resigned, poised to enter the presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:12 IST
Lee Jae-myung's Presidential Ambitions in Jeopardy After Supreme Court Ruling
Lee Jae-myung

South Korea's Supreme Court has thrown a wrench into Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign by overturning a lower court's decision and declaring that he violated election law. This ruling could affect his eligibility, raising questions about his future in politics.

The court found that Lee made false public statements that could mislead voters and influence the outcome of the election. This decision follows months of political instability in the nation, and could greatly impact the Democratic Party's standing with voters.

While the appeals process unfolds, the ruling has already dealt a blow to Lee, whose polls were improving after he defied a short-lived martial law declaration. As the situation evolves, acting leader Han Duck-soo has resigned, signaling his intention to join the presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025