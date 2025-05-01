Lee Jae-myung's Presidential Ambitions in Jeopardy After Supreme Court Ruling
South Korea's Supreme Court has jeopardized Lee Jae-myung's presidential bid by overturning a previous ruling that had cleared him of election law violations. The decision could undermine Lee’s credibility and disqualify him from running if finalized. Meanwhile, acting leader Han Duck-soo resigned, poised to enter the presidential race.
South Korea's Supreme Court has thrown a wrench into Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign by overturning a lower court's decision and declaring that he violated election law. This ruling could affect his eligibility, raising questions about his future in politics.
The court found that Lee made false public statements that could mislead voters and influence the outcome of the election. This decision follows months of political instability in the nation, and could greatly impact the Democratic Party's standing with voters.
While the appeals process unfolds, the ruling has already dealt a blow to Lee, whose polls were improving after he defied a short-lived martial law declaration. As the situation evolves, acting leader Han Duck-soo has resigned, signaling his intention to join the presidential race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
