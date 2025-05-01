Karnataka CM Applauds Centre's Move for Caste Census Amid Political Waves

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed approval for the central government's decision to integrate a caste census with the general population survey, praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's relentless campaign for this cause. Siddaramaiah commended Gandhi for his five-year effort to pressure the government into conducting a caste-based enumeration.

Highlighting the Congress party's manifesto pledge, Siddaramaiah pointed out the timing of this decision, suggesting it aligns with the upcoming Bihar elections. He emphasized the urgency of a socio-economic and educational survey to understand the comprehensive landscape better, reflecting a strategic political maneuver.

Recalling past initiatives, Siddaramaiah mentioned Karnataka's 2015 caste survey executed by the Kantharaj Committee, an effort that saw no further progress post his government, despite considerable investment and manpower. Posters of Rahul Gandhi underscored his long-standing demand for such a census, echoed by a recent decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet Committee to incorporate caste data in the nationwide census.

(With inputs from agencies.)