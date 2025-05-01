Karnataka CM Applauds Centre's Move for Caste Census Amid Political Waves
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the central government's decision to include a caste census in the upcoming general census. He credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for advocating this move, noting its political timing with the Bihar elections. The decision aims to ensure socio-economic transparency and avoid political misuse.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed approval for the central government's decision to integrate a caste census with the general population survey, praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's relentless campaign for this cause. Siddaramaiah commended Gandhi for his five-year effort to pressure the government into conducting a caste-based enumeration.
Highlighting the Congress party's manifesto pledge, Siddaramaiah pointed out the timing of this decision, suggesting it aligns with the upcoming Bihar elections. He emphasized the urgency of a socio-economic and educational survey to understand the comprehensive landscape better, reflecting a strategic political maneuver.
Recalling past initiatives, Siddaramaiah mentioned Karnataka's 2015 caste survey executed by the Kantharaj Committee, an effort that saw no further progress post his government, despite considerable investment and manpower. Posters of Rahul Gandhi underscored his long-standing demand for such a census, echoed by a recent decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet Committee to incorporate caste data in the nationwide census.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as Congress Faces ED Chargesheets
Political Controversy: Congress Criticizes ED and Challenges Waqf Amendment Act
BJP Rejects Congress Allegations as ED Chargesheets Gandhis in National Herald Case
Gujarat is the most important state for Congress party, says Rahul Gandhi.
We seem demoralised in Gujarat, but we will defeat them (BJP) in state, says Rahul, addressing Congress workers in Modasa town.