Centre’s Caste Census Decision Hailed by Congress Amid Political Dialogue

The Centre's decision to include a caste census in the main census has been welcomed by Congress, with General Secretary KC Venugopal crediting Rahul Gandhi for his persistent advocacy. The move comes amidst concerns about the transparency of state-conducted surveys and aims to maintain societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:41 IST
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's recent decision to conduct a nationwide caste census has been met with approval by Congress leaders, who attribute this development to continuous advocacy efforts by Rahul Gandhi. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed satisfaction, emphasizing the party's long-standing demand for such an initiative.

Venugopal noted that despite opposition from the BJP, Gandhi has steadfastly raised critical societal issues, advocating for the need to understand India's complex social dynamics. This move, he suggested, acknowledges the Congress party's persistent efforts in seeking inclusivity and representation through comprehensive data collection.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the government's strategy, highlighting past challenges faced by state-led surveys, which often lacked transparency and were influenced by political motives. By integrating caste enumeration into the national census, the government aims to provide an accurate, unbiased account, safeguarding the social fabric from political exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

