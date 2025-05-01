Maratha Quota Agitation Heats Up: New Hunger Strike Announced

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde has urged the government to consider, with empathy, the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. Her comments came after an official Maharashtra Day function in Jalna, where she spoke with reporters about the ongoing agitation.

Jarange has announced a fresh hunger strike starting August 29, pressing for reservations for the Maratha community in government jobs and education. Munde emphasized that justice should be provided to the Maratha community within the legal framework.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census was praised by Munde, an OBC leader. She expressed gratitude to the Modi administration for fulfilling a long-pending demand, which she believes will offer an accurate societal picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)