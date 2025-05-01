U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Pact: A Strategic Alliance
The U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal signifies a strategic economic alliance, enhancing President Trump's negotiation leverage with Russia. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the deal emphasizes unified goals between American and Ukrainian citizens, demonstrating no division in their partnership to Russian leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States and Ukraine have forged a pivotal minerals partnership that may empower President Donald Trump in negotiations with Russia, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
During a Thursday interview with Fox Business Network, Bessent highlighted the partnership as a testament to the unwavering bond between Ukrainians and Americans.
This deal, Bessent asserted, sends a clear message to Russia: there is no divide in the shared objectives of the two nations' people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and US Forge Path to Economic Partnership on Mineral Resources
U.S. and Ukraine: An Economic Partnership in Turbulent Times
US and India Near Milestone Trade Deal: A Strategic Economic Partnership
U.S. and Ukraine Forge Economic Partnership for Reconstruction
India-UK Trade Talks Gain Momentum: Renewed Commitment for Enhanced Economic Partnership