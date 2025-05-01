U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Pact: A Strategic Alliance

The United States and Ukraine have forged a pivotal minerals partnership that may empower President Donald Trump in negotiations with Russia, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

During a Thursday interview with Fox Business Network, Bessent highlighted the partnership as a testament to the unwavering bond between Ukrainians and Americans.

This deal, Bessent asserted, sends a clear message to Russia: there is no divide in the shared objectives of the two nations' people.

(With inputs from agencies.)