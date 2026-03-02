India, Canada Forge Future-Ready Ties With Uranium Deal and Economic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Canada signed a groundbreaking uranium supply deal on Monday, signaling a new chapter in bilateral relations. The agreement, hailed as a landmark, is part of broader pacts on critical minerals and economic collaboration.

Leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney unveiled plans to elevate annual trade to over USD 50 billion by 2030 and to finalize a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement this year. The partnership spans diverse sectors including defense, technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

This renewed vigor in India-Canada relations follows a period of tension, with both nations expressing optimism about a stable, forward-looking partnership. Mark Carney's visit underscores a shared commitment to combating global challenges like terrorism and drug trafficking.

