Caste Census Triumph: Rahul Gandhi's Advocacy Turns Government Decision

The Centre's move to include a caste census in the national survey process is being praised by Congress leaders who attribute the decision to the persistent advocacy of Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra termed this as 'Rahul Gandhi's victory.'

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal commended Gandhi's continuous push for a caste census over the past few years, despite facing significant criticism from the BJP. Venugopal noted that the Centre finally recognized the pressing need for a caste census to address genuine societal issues, despite prior opposition from key political figures.

In contrast, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the government's choice by criticizing state-level surveys for potential bias and political motivations. He stressed that integrating caste enumeration into the main census will preserve transparency and prevent political exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)