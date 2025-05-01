YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs Landmark Caste Enumeration in Census
YSRCP head YS Jagan Mohan Reddy supports the inclusion of caste-based enumeration in the upcoming census, highlighting its potential to drive focused welfare efforts and growth for marginalized groups. Andhra Pradesh remains a pioneer, having initiated a similar survey in 2024. The central government promises transparency in this process.
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed strong support for the central government's decision to incorporate caste-based enumeration in the forthcoming national census.
Highlighting that this move will enable targeted welfare programs and social progress for disadvantaged segments, Reddy lauded the initiative.
He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh has already set a precedent by initiating the country's first BC caste-wise enumeration. Despite its expansion to encompass all communities, the results were not disclosed to the public. The central government, meanwhile, has committed to conducting this survey transparently.
