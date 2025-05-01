Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs Landmark Caste Enumeration in Census

YSRCP head YS Jagan Mohan Reddy supports the inclusion of caste-based enumeration in the upcoming census, highlighting its potential to drive focused welfare efforts and growth for marginalized groups. Andhra Pradesh remains a pioneer, having initiated a similar survey in 2024. The central government promises transparency in this process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:02 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs Landmark Caste Enumeration in Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed strong support for the central government's decision to incorporate caste-based enumeration in the forthcoming national census.

Highlighting that this move will enable targeted welfare programs and social progress for disadvantaged segments, Reddy lauded the initiative.

He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh has already set a precedent by initiating the country's first BC caste-wise enumeration. Despite its expansion to encompass all communities, the results were not disclosed to the public. The central government, meanwhile, has committed to conducting this survey transparently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025