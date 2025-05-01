YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs Landmark Caste Enumeration in Census

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed strong support for the central government's decision to incorporate caste-based enumeration in the forthcoming national census.

Highlighting that this move will enable targeted welfare programs and social progress for disadvantaged segments, Reddy lauded the initiative.

He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh has already set a precedent by initiating the country's first BC caste-wise enumeration. Despite its expansion to encompass all communities, the results were not disclosed to the public. The central government, meanwhile, has committed to conducting this survey transparently.

(With inputs from agencies.)