Modi's Census U-turn Sparks Debate: Political Strategy or Genuine Initiative?

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the caste census announcement as a distraction from addressing more urgent issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh labeled Modi as the 'master of providing a headline without a deadline.'

Ramesh criticized the government's intention behind the census decision, particularly in light of previous resistance from the BJP. He highlighted the prime minister's history of making significant policy reversals, comparing the situation to Modi's past U-turns on policies like GST and Aadhaar.

The announcement of a caste census has stirred political debates, with Congress urging the government to remove the 50% reservation cap and implement constitutional amendments. Meanwhile, questions arise about the intentions of the Modi government, especially given the reduced funding for census activities.

