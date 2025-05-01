Maulana's Call for Unity: A Day of Prayer Amidst Rising Tensions
Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, head of the All India Muslim Jamaat, called for special prayers post-Friday namaz, highlighting the need for unity among Indian Muslims. He urged vigilance against efforts to divide communities and reaffirmed Kashmir's status as an integral part of India amidst recent terror incidents.
Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, who presides over the All India Muslim Jamaat, urged Indian Muslims to hold special prayers on Friday to reinforce national unity and counteract adversaries.
Maulana Razvi specifically called for mosque imams to lead a dua post-Friday namaz, aiming to raise awareness of the threat posed by terrorism while emphasizing the necessity of maintaining unity among all religious groups.
In his statement, Maulana Razvi criticized the Pakistan-based Ulema Council and stressed that Indian Muslims cohabit peacefully with other communities. He affirmed Kashmir's position within India and condemned divisive rhetoric, asserting that Indian Muslims will not be swayed by external provocations.
