Kharge Demands Reservation Increase & Caste Census Clarity
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, urges the Indian government to raise the reservation cap from 50% to 68%, as practiced in Tamil Nadu. He criticizes the government's hesitancy on the caste census and demands clarity on security lapses following the Pahalgam terror attack.
At a public meeting in Hubballi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called for the Indian government to lift the 50% cap on reservations, proposing an increase to 68% in line with Tamil Nadu. Kharge criticized the government's initial reluctance to conduct a caste census, suggesting it eventually agreed under Congress pressure.
The event, titled 'Save Constitution, Save the Country,' also addressed issues like the rising cost of essential goods. Kharge set a three-month deadline for the government to complete the census, expressing skepticism about the government's commitment to a thorough enumeration.
Additionally, Kharge demanded a special Parliament session to investigate the Pahalgam terror strike, where 26 people were killed. He challenged Union Minister Piyush Goyal's controversial statement regarding patriotism in India, defending Congress's historical role in securing the country's freedom.
