Kharge Demands Reservation Increase & Caste Census Clarity

At a public meeting in Hubballi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called for the Indian government to lift the 50% cap on reservations, proposing an increase to 68% in line with Tamil Nadu. Kharge criticized the government's initial reluctance to conduct a caste census, suggesting it eventually agreed under Congress pressure.

The event, titled 'Save Constitution, Save the Country,' also addressed issues like the rising cost of essential goods. Kharge set a three-month deadline for the government to complete the census, expressing skepticism about the government's commitment to a thorough enumeration.

Additionally, Kharge demanded a special Parliament session to investigate the Pahalgam terror strike, where 26 people were killed. He challenged Union Minister Piyush Goyal's controversial statement regarding patriotism in India, defending Congress's historical role in securing the country's freedom.

