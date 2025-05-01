Amit Shah Reaffirms India's Resolute Stance Against Terrorism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Indian government's unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism, following the recent Pahalgam attack. Addressing a national event, Shah detailed the Centre's zero-tolerance policy and assured strong responses against perpetrators, highlighting global support for India's anti-terror efforts.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reemphasized the Indian government's steadfast position against terrorism, affirming that efforts to eradicate the scourge will persist until it is entirely eliminated.
Addressing a national event, Shah underscored the Centre's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, particularly after the recent Pahalgam attack. He stated that the Modi government remains committed to punishing all responsible parties, emphasizing the global support India enjoys in this fight.
The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22 resulting in 26 fatalities, escalated tensions with Pakistan. The Cabinet Committee on Security condemned the attack, acknowledging its cross-border linkages. As part of a strong message to Pakistan, measures such as the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty have been proposed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
