Left Menu

Amit Shah Reaffirms India's Resolute Stance Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Indian government's unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism, following the recent Pahalgam attack. Addressing a national event, Shah detailed the Centre's zero-tolerance policy and assured strong responses against perpetrators, highlighting global support for India's anti-terror efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:21 IST
Amit Shah Reaffirms India's Resolute Stance Against Terrorism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reemphasized the Indian government's steadfast position against terrorism, affirming that efforts to eradicate the scourge will persist until it is entirely eliminated.

Addressing a national event, Shah underscored the Centre's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, particularly after the recent Pahalgam attack. He stated that the Modi government remains committed to punishing all responsible parties, emphasizing the global support India enjoys in this fight.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22 resulting in 26 fatalities, escalated tensions with Pakistan. The Cabinet Committee on Security condemned the attack, acknowledging its cross-border linkages. As part of a strong message to Pakistan, measures such as the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty have been proposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025