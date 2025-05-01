NPP's Triumphant May Day: A New Era in Sri Lankan Leadership

At a significant May Day rally, Sri Lanka's National People's Power (NPP) celebrated a transformative year, marking its first Workers' Day under new leadership. The event, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, included participation from the Communist Parties of India and China, signaling international attention and collaboration.

Founded in 1965, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the core party of the NPP, has a history of revolutionary actions and now steers the country with promises of alternative government models. Binoy Viswam of the Communist Party of India praised the party's commitment to proving alternatives to capitalism, a notion historically dominated by Western ideals.

Peng Xiubin from the Communist Party of China applauded the JVP's development and recent electoral success, emphasizing strong China-Sri Lanka relations. Highlighting over six decades of diplomatic ties, he pointed to future prospects with the JVP's leadership. President Dissanayake also addressed the crowd, marking a milestone victory for Sri Lankan politics.

