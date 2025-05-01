Left Menu

NPP's Triumphant May Day: A New Era in Sri Lankan Leadership

The National People's Power (NPP) in Sri Lanka, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, celebrated its first May Day rally after gaining power. Prominent attendees included delegates from the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of China, highlighting an era of change and alternative political direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:33 IST
NPP's Triumphant May Day: A New Era in Sri Lankan Leadership
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

At a significant May Day rally, Sri Lanka's National People's Power (NPP) celebrated a transformative year, marking its first Workers' Day under new leadership. The event, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, included participation from the Communist Parties of India and China, signaling international attention and collaboration.

Founded in 1965, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the core party of the NPP, has a history of revolutionary actions and now steers the country with promises of alternative government models. Binoy Viswam of the Communist Party of India praised the party's commitment to proving alternatives to capitalism, a notion historically dominated by Western ideals.

Peng Xiubin from the Communist Party of China applauded the JVP's development and recent electoral success, emphasizing strong China-Sri Lanka relations. Highlighting over six decades of diplomatic ties, he pointed to future prospects with the JVP's leadership. President Dissanayake also addressed the crowd, marking a milestone victory for Sri Lankan politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025