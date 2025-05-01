Left Menu

US-Pakistan Diplomacy: Navigating Kashmir Tensions

Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions over a terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan's US envoy and international figures, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, urge US intervention. President Trump and his administration are called upon to play a key role in defusing ongoing conflicts in Kashmir for global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:27 IST
US-Pakistan Diplomacy: Navigating Kashmir Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to ease the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US has called on President Donald Trump to intervene. Echoing the sentiments of global peace, the envoy emphasized the importance of resolving the Kashmir conflict.

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also urged international powerhouses to step in and avert a potential conflict between the nuclear-capable neighbors. Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted the country's armed forces full operational freedom to respond effectively.

The Trump administration is seen as a possible peace broker, tasked with pursuing a comprehensive strategy beyond short-term measures. Amid rising tensions and calls for de-escalation, US officials reiterated their support for India's right to self-defense while advocating for long-term peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025