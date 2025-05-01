US-Pakistan Diplomacy: Navigating Kashmir Tensions

In a bid to ease the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US has called on President Donald Trump to intervene. Echoing the sentiments of global peace, the envoy emphasized the importance of resolving the Kashmir conflict.

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also urged international powerhouses to step in and avert a potential conflict between the nuclear-capable neighbors. Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted the country's armed forces full operational freedom to respond effectively.

The Trump administration is seen as a possible peace broker, tasked with pursuing a comprehensive strategy beyond short-term measures. Amid rising tensions and calls for de-escalation, US officials reiterated their support for India's right to self-defense while advocating for long-term peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)