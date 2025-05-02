Left Menu

Congressional Clash: Blocking California's Emission Mandates

The US House voted to block California's plan to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035, citing increased vehicle costs and reliance on China. House Republicans exercise the Congressional Review Act to challenge California’s authority on emissions standards, despite the GAO deeming such actions unlawful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 02-05-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 04:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal move, the Republican-majority US House voted on Thursday to obstruct California from implementing groundbreaking regulations aimed at phasing out gas-powered car sales by 2035. The resolution follows closely on the heels of the chamber's disapproval of California's stringent tailpipe emissions standards this week.

House Republicans argue that these resolutions champion American choice, claiming California's mandates would impose exorbitant electric vehicle costs and increase dependency on Chinese manufacturing, while straining the electrical grid. Historically, California has led the nation in imposing stricter vehicle emissions standards, a right reinstated under President Biden after being revoked by the Trump administration.

Opposition to California's ambitious environmental regulations marks a deeper ideological divergence between Republican and Democratic policymakers, with the former pushing against a legacy of environmental protection laws established by Republican presidents of the past. With uncertainty looming over the Senate's response, this political standoff emphasizes the ongoing national debate over states' rights and climate policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

