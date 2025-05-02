Left Menu

Trump's Alabama Visit: A Political Milestone in Three Acts

President Donald Trump will speak at the University of Alabama, addressing graduates during a special event. Despite deep support in Alabama, protests are expected. His visit marks the first 100 days of his administration and has drawn criticism from local organizations alongside a counter-rally by College Democrats.

President Donald Trump visits Alabama on Thursday to address students at the University of Alabama as part of a special event, marking his first visit to the state in his second term. While Trump enjoys strong support in Alabama, protests are expected from groups like the Alabama NAACP and University College Democrats.

His address, scheduled in Tuscaloosa, celebrates the first 100 days of his administration. Trump's ties to Alabama are notable, especially since he secured a major victory there in 2024. This trip also precedes other planned engagements, including a speech at the US Military Academy in West Point next month.

The visit, though celebrated by state Republicans, has drawn criticism from organizations claiming his policies harm educational institutions and minority students. In response, College Democrats will host an anti-Trump rally featuring Beto O'Rourke and Doug Jones, emphasizing Alabama's legacy in civil rights and social justice.

