South Korean Leadership in Transition Amidst Political Turmoil

In a critical period for South Korea, acting President Lee Ju-ho promises to manage government functions effectively and oversee a just election process this June 3. The decision follows the resignations of both the prime minister and finance minister amidst the ongoing political upheaval.

As the third acting leader, Lee Ju-ho steps into the role to steer the nation through the aftermath of an attempted martial law by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol and economic strife exacerbated by U.S. tariffs. He aims to collaborate closely with both the Cabinet and the opposition-led parliament to achieve stability.

The political shift occurs as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo steps down to possibly pursue a presidential bid, while Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok unexpectedly resigns, citing his inability to continue amidst severe economic conditions. These developments underline the challenges facing the government during this transitional phase.

