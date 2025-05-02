Left Menu

Election Drama Down Under: Albanese vs. Dutton Amid Trump Shadows

Australia's election sees Prime Minister Anthony Albanese campaigning in his opponent Peter Dutton's constituency, with Labor leading in opinion polls. The campaign, influenced by Donald Trump's diplomacy, focuses on cost-of-living and housing issues. Both leaders address voters' concerns about global uncertainties and domestic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:10 IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

With the final countdown to Saturday's election, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a strategic appearance in opponent Peter Dutton's conservative stronghold. Polls currently show Albanese's center-left Labor party leading, but the campaign was inevitably influenced by Donald Trump's contentious international diplomacy.

Australia mandates voting, and nearly 7 million have already exercised their right ahead of the official election day. Both major political camps have campaigned hard on domestic issues like the cost of living and housing expenses, while global concerns, exacerbated by Trump's tariff policies, have resonated with the electorate.

Despite attempts to distance himself from Trump, Dutton has seen a slip in his popularity, with some of his policies stirring voter apprehension during times of uncertainty. Meanwhile, Albanese has pledged clear plans for Australia's future, seeking to convince voters of Labor's steady leadership amidst the tumultuous political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

