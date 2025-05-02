Narrow Victory: Reform UK's Surprise Win in Northwest England

In an unexpected turn of events, Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has clinched a parliamentary seat in northwest England, defying the established political landscape. Sarah Pochin, Reform's candidate, emerged victorious with a meager six-vote lead over her Labour rival.

The by-election win is now marked as the smallest margin in British parliamentary history, shedding light on the shifting political tides. Runcorn and Helsby, previously a Labour bastion, saw the Conservatives losing ground to the insurgent Reform UK.

This outcome indicates potential volatility within traditional voting patterns, signaling possible challenges ahead for established parties in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)