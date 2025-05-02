Left Menu

Narrow Victory: Reform UK's Surprise Win in Northwest England

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party spectacularly secured a parliamentary seat in northwest England, with its candidate Sarah Pochin defeating Labour by a mere six votes. This narrow victory marks a historic low margin gain in a by-election, unseating a Labour stronghold that previously commanded a majority in national polls.

In an unexpected turn of events, Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has clinched a parliamentary seat in northwest England, defying the established political landscape. Sarah Pochin, Reform's candidate, emerged victorious with a meager six-vote lead over her Labour rival.

The by-election win is now marked as the smallest margin in British parliamentary history, shedding light on the shifting political tides. Runcorn and Helsby, previously a Labour bastion, saw the Conservatives losing ground to the insurgent Reform UK.

This outcome indicates potential volatility within traditional voting patterns, signaling possible challenges ahead for established parties in future elections.

