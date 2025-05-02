Trump Claims China's Grip on Afghanistan's Bagram: A Strategic Shift
Former US President Donald Trump asserts that China has taken control of Bagram Air Base, which the US vacated in 2021. Trump criticizes President Biden's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, linking it to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bagram's strategic location allegedly influences nuclear security concerns.
Former US President Donald Trump has made a startling claim that China now controls the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, a strategic military site vacated by the United States in July 2021.
Amid a speech at the 2025 National Day of Prayer, Trump condemned the Biden administration for what he described as a catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he argues emboldened Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Highlighting Bagram's significance, Trump noted its proximity to China's nuclear facilities, emphasizing the global security implications of the change in control. Trump's remarks come in the wake of the deadly Abbey Gate bombing at Kabul's airport, intensifying criticism of the US exit strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
