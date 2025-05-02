Left Menu

Caste Census Approval: BJP Under Pressure from Opposition?

Congress accuses BJP of adopting policies they initially oppose due to public pressure. The approval of the caste census is the latest move, with Congress citing previous instances like MGNREGA, GST, and DBT. Jairam Ramesh critiques BJP's reluctance to address real issues and visionary shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:15 IST
Caste Census Approval: BJP Under Pressure from Opposition?
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narendra Modi-led government has approved the long-debated caste census, a decision Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claims is a result of relentless opposition and public demand.

Ramesh credits Rahul Gandhi and various activists for pressuring the administration, highlighting a pattern wherein the BJP reportedly only backs initiatives after first opposing them. He cites historical examples like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which transformed from being termed a 'Monument of Failure' into a vital support system during COVID-19 recovery.

The legislator further criticizes the BJP for opposing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) initiatives, later championing them post-implementation. Ramesh intensifies his critique, accusing the Modi government of lacking clear vision or solutions, focusing instead on diversion tactics and divisive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025