Caste Census Approval: BJP Under Pressure from Opposition?

The Narendra Modi-led government has approved the long-debated caste census, a decision Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claims is a result of relentless opposition and public demand.

Ramesh credits Rahul Gandhi and various activists for pressuring the administration, highlighting a pattern wherein the BJP reportedly only backs initiatives after first opposing them. He cites historical examples like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which transformed from being termed a 'Monument of Failure' into a vital support system during COVID-19 recovery.

The legislator further criticizes the BJP for opposing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) initiatives, later championing them post-implementation. Ramesh intensifies his critique, accusing the Modi government of lacking clear vision or solutions, focusing instead on diversion tactics and divisive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)