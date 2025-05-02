Trump's Possible NATO Summit No-Show Over Burden-Sharing Debate

The possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump skipping the forthcoming NATO summit has emerged, with concerns over equitable burden-sharing at the forefront. This development was revealed in a report by Spiegel news magazine on Friday, referencing intelligence from European diplomatic sources.

Particular attention has been placed on Germany, a nation under increasing pressure to significantly hike its defense expenditures. Recent dialogue between U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has further spotlighted the issue.

The implications of these discussions could potentially strain relationships within the NATO alliance and influence future diplomatic engagements.

