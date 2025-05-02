Delhi Court's Notice to Gandhi Family in Herald Case

A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in relation to the National Herald money laundering case, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the importance of the defendants' 'right to be heard,' a fundamental aspect of maintaining a fair trial, as he arranged the next hearing for May 8. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated the probe in 2021, following a chargesheet related to a private complaint lodged by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in June 2014.

The complaint suggests a large-scale 'criminal conspiracy' involving key political figures, including the Gandhis, and a fraudulent acquisition of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore owned by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The Gandhis are major shareholders in Young Indian, the company implicated in the conspiracy, and have previously faced extensive questioning by the ED.

