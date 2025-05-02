Left Menu

Delhi Court's Notice to Gandhi Family in Herald Case

A Delhi court has issued notices to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet, stemming from a complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, alleges a criminal conspiracy involving the takeover of properties valued over Rs 2,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:52 IST
Delhi Court's Notice to Gandhi Family in Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in relation to the National Herald money laundering case, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the importance of the defendants' 'right to be heard,' a fundamental aspect of maintaining a fair trial, as he arranged the next hearing for May 8. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated the probe in 2021, following a chargesheet related to a private complaint lodged by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in June 2014.

The complaint suggests a large-scale 'criminal conspiracy' involving key political figures, including the Gandhis, and a fraudulent acquisition of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore owned by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The Gandhis are major shareholders in Young Indian, the company implicated in the conspiracy, and have previously faced extensive questioning by the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025