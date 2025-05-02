Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP's Legacy, Takes Swift Action to Address Delhi's Infrastructure Woes

Delhi BJP leaders criticized AAP's 12-year governance for neglecting infrastructure, highlighting swift reforms under Chief Minister Rekha and Water Minister Parvesh Verma. Addressing waterlogging and traffic issues, BJP showcases significant progress within 65 days of governance, contrasting with AAP's previous tenure.

Updated: 02-05-2025 15:05 IST
Patparganj BJP MLA Ravindra Singh Negi and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi BJP leaders Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Ravindra Singh Negi launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 12-year governance, accusing it of neglecting infrastructure. Chahal praised Chief Minister Rekha and Water Minister Parvesh Verma for promptly tackling issues, such as the notorious Minto Bridge traffic, within just 65 days of BJP's administration.

Asserting that the former AAP government left numerous unresolved infrastructure problems, Chahal applauded current efforts to manage traffic congestion and initiate drain cleaning projects. Patparganj BJP MLA, Ravindra Singh Negi, emphasized, "In these 65 days, we have begun cleaning the drains; our officers and ministers are out on the roads, unlike AAP leaders."

In the wake of heavy rains, NDMC Vice Chairman Chahal oversaw operations from the command center to mitigate waterlogging in Delhi. Despite severe weather, NDMC workers swiftly addressed complaints, ensuring clear roads. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the unified efforts of the "triple-engine government" to renovate Delhi's infrastructure, with the unseasonal downpour serving as a critical reminder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

