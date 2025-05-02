Chief Minister Yadav Pays Tribute to Beloved BJP Leader Narendra Saluja

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to the late Narendra Saluja, BJP's state unit spokesperson, at Saluja's Indore residence following the latter's sudden demise from a heart attack.

Saluja, aged 52, passed away on Wednesday, igniting a wave of mourning among the political community. Yadav visited Saluja's home in Ranibagh on Friday to offer his condolences to the grieving family.

The chief minister praised Saluja as an exemplar of principled politics, expressing shock at his untimely death. Saluja transitioned from the Congress to BJP in 2022 during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)