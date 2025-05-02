Left Menu

Chief Minister Yadav Pays Tribute to Beloved BJP Leader Narendra Saluja

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the family of the late BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja, who passed away from a heart attack. Yadav remembered Saluja for his principled politics and devotion to the party. Saluja, initially a Congress member, joined BJP during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:36 IST
Chief Minister Yadav Pays Tribute to Beloved BJP Leader Narendra Saluja
Narendra Saluja
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to the late Narendra Saluja, BJP's state unit spokesperson, at Saluja's Indore residence following the latter's sudden demise from a heart attack.

Saluja, aged 52, passed away on Wednesday, igniting a wave of mourning among the political community. Yadav visited Saluja's home in Ranibagh on Friday to offer his condolences to the grieving family.

The chief minister praised Saluja as an exemplar of principled politics, expressing shock at his untimely death. Saluja transitioned from the Congress to BJP in 2022 during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025