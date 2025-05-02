Left Menu

Germany's Spy Agency Labels AfD as Extremist: A Blow to Far-Right Politics

Germany's spy agency has classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as extremist, allowing for increased surveillance. This classification arises from experts' findings that the party promotes racism and anti-Muslim sentiments. The decision poses threats to AfD's public funding and position within the political system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:50 IST
In a significant move, Germany's domestic intelligence agency has branded the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an extremist organization. This decision enables heightened monitoring of the party, based on findings that the AfD promotes racist and anti-Muslim ideologies, compromising people's dignity according to a detailed report.

The classification comes amid legal constraints that typically restrict such actions in Germany, reflecting historical contexts. This pivotal decision emerges in a wider European context where far-right movements face challenges, such as legal actions against prominent figures like France's Marine Le Pen and political setbacks in Romania.

The AfD, which has grown into a significant political force since its eurosceptic inception, denounced the classification as politically motivated. The party could now face financial and membership challenges, raising critical questions about its future role within Germany's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

