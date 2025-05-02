Left Menu

Trump's 2026 Budget: A Bold Shift in Spending Priorities

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his 2026 budget proposal aiming to significantly increase spending on defense and homeland security. The plan suggests a 13% rise in defense and nearly 65% in homeland security funding. Meanwhile, non-defense spending sees a substantial 23% cut, marking the lowest levels since 2017.

Updated: 02-05-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his ambitious budget proposal for 2026, spotlighting a substantial reallocation of federal funds. The White House Office of Management and Budget released details highlighting increased defense and homeland security funding, while non-defense expenditures are set for notable reductions.

The proposed fiscal plan outlines a 13% surge in defense spending, alongside a striking nearly 65% hike in homeland security allocations, compared to the enacted 2025 levels. This move underscores the administration's prioritization of national security aspects in its financial strategy.

Conversely, the budget suggests a drastic 23% cut in non-defense spending, bringing it to the lowest point since 2017. This shift indicates a significant redirection of the nation's fiscal focus away from other non-security-related expenditures.

