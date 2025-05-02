NATO's New Spending Targets: Balancing Act for Global Security
NATO chief Mark Rutte proposed raising defence spending to 3.5% of GDP, with an additional 1.5% for wider security, aligning with Donald Trump's 5% target demand. The move addresses increased threats from Russia after Ukraine’s invasion, aiming for broader alliance agreement at the upcoming Hague summit.
NATO Chief Mark Rutte has put forth a significant proposal urging alliance members to bolster their defence spending to 3.5% of GDP and commit another 1.5% toward broader security spending, meeting former U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for a 5% target.
Currently, 22 of NATO's 32 members meet the existing goal of at least 2% GDP spending on defence. However, as the threat from Russia grows following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, NATO leaders recognize that upgrading the target is essential, though what exactly constitutes the broader defence spending remains to be defined.
Although NATO spokesperson Allison Hart did not directly confirm Rutte's proposal, she highlighted the necessity for increased defence spending according to NATO's future targets and emphasized the importance of fair burden sharing among allies as discussions advance ahead of the upcoming summit in The Hague.
(With inputs from agencies.)
