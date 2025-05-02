Left Menu

Romanian Intellectuals Rally Against Far-Right Presidential Candidate

Romanian writers, filmmakers, and historians urge voters to support a pro-European presidential candidate in an open letter, opposing far-right front-runner George Simion. The letter highlights the importance of electing a president committed to European values and warns against anti-European leadership ahead of the May 18 run-off election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a significant political move, leading Romanian intellectuals, including writers, filmmakers, and historians, have issued an open letter urging the electorate to back a pro-European candidate for the presidency. This call to action is seen as a bid to counter far-right front-runner George Simion, who currently leads opinion polls.

The letter expressed deep concern over the rise of extremist candidates and emphasized the need for a president who embodies honesty, credibility, and a commitment to substantial reforms. It also underlined the importance of aligning with European values in the aftermath of alleged Russian interference in the previously canceled election.

As Romania braces for the May 18 run-off, the election's outcome could have far-reaching implications for its standing within the European Union. Simion's main opponents are pro-EU candidates Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan, who advocate for Ukraine and NATO support and face the challenge of uniting voters against Simion's far-right ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

