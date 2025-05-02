Left Menu

Ecuador's Electoral Dispute: Citizens' Revolution Challenges Presidential Results

Ecuador’s opposition, Citizens’ Revolution, has challenged the results of the presidential election despite acknowledgment from the National Electoral Council and observers that President Daniel Noboa won. Ex-candidate Luisa Gonzalez, backed by Rafael Correa, claims voting irregularities. The appeal seeks clarity from the electoral court after CNE denied a recount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:19 IST
The Citizens' Revolution party in Ecuador has formally challenged April's presidential election results, alleging irregularities in the voting process. The appeal was filed with the country's electoral court, the ultimate authority on election-related disputes.

Despite the appeal, President Daniel Noboa's victory on April 13 has been widely acknowledged by the National Electoral Council (CNE), international observers, and some party members. Ex-candidate Luisa Gonzalez and former president Rafael Correa, however, remain unconvinced, claiming that discrepancies could have affected over a million votes.

The latest development in the ongoing electoral saga came on Friday when the CNE declared a new recount request inadmissible. As tensions rise, Noboa remains unfazed, dismissing the allegations as baseless. His campaign was notably concentrated in Ecuador's coastal areas, regions impacted by violence, where he did not prevail in the initial vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

